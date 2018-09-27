Three bailed over North Yorkshire market town body find
- 27 September 2018
Three people arrested after the discovery of a body in a market town have been released on bail, police have said.
Officers found "the remains of an adult body" after they were called to Bondgate in Helmsley, North Yorkshire, at about 18:00 BST on Tuesday.
North Yorkshire Police said the death was being treated as unexplained.
A 75-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the death.