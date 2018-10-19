Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Mohamed Abdi, (L) Julian Soares, (C) and Adirahman Shire (R) attacked men they believed were rival drug dealers

Three men have been jailed following a night of violence in Harrogate linked to a so-called "county lines" drug dealing operation.

Mohamed Abdi, Adirahman Shire and Julian Soares were each found guilty of wounding and conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Leeds Crown Court heard the gang attacked three men they believed to be rival drug dealers.

Two of the men were stabbed and one had a corrosive liquid thrown in his face.

On the evening of 20 October 2017 police were called to a club where a 37-year-old man sought refuge after a liquid was sprayed in his face.

He had been approached by Soares on Kings Road, in the mistaken belief that he was a rival drug dealer.

About ten minutes later, police received another call reporting that two men were injured in an alleyway.

Police said they found a 38-year-old man with 12 stab wounds to his body, resulting in a collapsed lung, and a 54-year-old man from Leeds who had also been stabbed.

'Violent tactics'

The court heard how the 38-year-old man was attacked by Adbi, Shire and Soares at a property on Skipton Road.

Soares, 23, of Brixton, London, was jailed for 20 years. He was also convicted of administering a noxious substance and conspiracy to supply heroin.

Abdi, 26, of Tower Street, Leicester, was jailed for 14 years and nine months. Shire, 22, of Oak Street, Leicester, was sentenced to 15 years.

Det Insp Ian Pope said: "This case had all the hallmarks of the violent tactics used by those involved in county lines which remains a priority for North Yorkshire Police."