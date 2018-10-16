Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Lomax was operating as a "county lines" drug dealer and stabbed his victim with a hunting knife

A drug dealer who stabbed a man five times with a hunting knife has been jailed for more than 15 years.

Harry Lomax, aged 22, from Liverpool, attacked his victim on Ramshill Road, Scarborough, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

Lomax had been operating as a "county lines" dealer taking drugs from one area to another.

He admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and drugs offences, at Leeds Crown Court.

Lomax had left the scene of the stabbing at 22:20 GMT on 22 February, but was seen a short distance away by PC Steven Normandale.

The officer detained Lomax who still had the hunting knife.

North Yorkshire Police said that Lomax was involved in dealing crack cocaine and heroin in Scarborough, regularly travelling there in a county lines operation.

He admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon, possessing crack and heroin with intent to supply, and possession of cannabis.