Image copyright RuthPearson/North Yorkshire Police Image caption The first crash happened south of Settle on Saturday afternoon, with another near Ingleton at about 17:30 BST

Two motorcyclists have died in separate crashes on the same road in North Yorkshire.

The first, involving three cars and a motorbike, happened at about 14:45 BST on Saturday on the A65 near Ingleton. A 38-year-old man from Merseyside died at the scene.

An 83-year-old woman from Keighley, who was driving a red Volkswagen, was arrested in connection with the crash.

The second crash happened at about 17:30 BST 12 miles away near Settle.

It involved a silver Citroen Berlingo, being driven by a 45-year-old man from Leeds, and a blue Suzuki GSX 1250.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 61-year-old man from Leeds, was taken to hospital by air ambulance but died a short time later. The car driver was uninjured.

The woman involved in the first crash has since been released under investigation by North Yorkshire Police.

Sgt Hamish Halloway said: "Both of these devastating incidents happened on the A65 in the Craven area within a few hours of each other.

"I am appealing to anyone who was travelling on the A65 to get in touch, even if you did not witness the collisions, you might have some information which could assist the investigations into these tragic events."