Image caption Emilia Jaques and and Cassian Pichler-Roca took the top spots at the final, hosted by Blue Peter's Radzi Chinyanganya

A 15-year-old girl from North Yorkshire and a chorister at a Gloucestershire abbey have been named BBC Radio 2 Young Choristers of the Year.

Emilia Jaques, head chorister at Queen Mary's School in Topcliffe, and Cassian Pichler-Roca, who sings with Schola Cantorum in Tewkesbury, were announced as winners on Tuesday night.

The pair took the accolades after impressing in the final held at the BBC Philharmonic Studios in MediaCityUK.

The contest is now in its 32nd year.

Presented by Blue Peter's Radzi Chinyanganya, the competition celebrates young talent singing for worship in churches, chapels, cathedrals and beyond.

Eight finalists, aged between 11 and 16, performed in front of a panel of judges, with organisers calling the standard of singers "exceptionally high".

Cassian, 12, of Dean Close School in Cheltenham, and Emilia, who is head chorister at her school, will now have the opportunity to record with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra.

Previous winners have gone on to star in West End musicals, sign recording contracts and appear on various BBC programmes including Radio 4's Daily Service and BBC One's Songs of Praise.