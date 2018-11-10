Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption The distinctive lime green car was stolen from a village near Wetherby and has since been spotted in the Halifax area

The owners of a lime green Lamborghini stolen from a village near Wetherby are offering a reward for its safe return.

The vividly coloured Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, registration number RW24, was stolen on 31 August, and has since been spotted in the Halifax area.

North Yorkshire Police said there was a £10,000 reward for the safe recovery of the vehicle, or the arrest and conviction of the thieves.

The force has described the £300,000 car as "extremely rare".

A spokesman said: "The vehicle was wrapped in a distinctive lime green film with a black racing stripe on the bonnet and green racing stripe on the roof.

"It has a removable roof, black wheels, wheel spacers, beige seats and the word Lamborghini in black on the front doors."

"However, there is a possibility that some of these items may have been changed or removed by the thieves," he said.

Police said there was no value in the vehicle for parts.