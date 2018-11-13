Image copyright PCC North Yorkshire Image caption Conservative Julia Mulligan has been North Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner since 2012

Two new official complaints have been made about alleged bullying by North Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Julia Mulligan.

The allegations have been made by former PCC office staff.

A police and crime panel report in October in relation to a previous complaint said that Mrs Mulligan had displayed "bullying behaviour".

Mrs Mulligan's office has declined to comment about the latest allegations about her conduct.

The new complaints have been made to the police and crime panel, with a sub-committee set to consider them in due course.

The full police and crime panel will meet on Thursday to consider a report into a previous allegation of bullying made by a former member of Mrs Mulligan's staff.

The report criticises Mrs Mulligan for giving a worker "constant criticism" with "sometimes humiliating" comments.

The complaints sub-committee has recommended that Mrs Mulligan regularly surveys her staff about bullying and takes a management development programme.

In response to the sub-committee's previous findings and recommendations, Mrs Mulligan said she was "very concerned and truly sorry that anything I may have said or done could be perceived in the way described by the complainant".