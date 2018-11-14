Image copyright Scarborough Council Image caption As part of the work, a 1.2m (3.9ft) wall will be built along a section of Church Street to protect historic homes and buildings

More than £1m in extra funding has been secured to protect historic properties in Whitby from flooding.

Scarborough Borough Council originally set a budget of £918,000 for the work along a section of Church Street.

But at a meeting on Tuesday, officials heard further work was needed and that costs had risen to over £2m.

The scheme was first announced in 2014 following a tidal surge in December 2013, which saw scores of properties and homes flooded.

A report before the council said: "Following detailed design works, it has become apparent that further works are required to maximise the benefit of the scheme and a revised budget of £2,094,000 is now required."

The York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) will fund most of the additional costs, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service,

The work will include the erection of a 1.2m (3.9ft) wall.

A final report will be presented to the council's cabinet in December.

Whitby has a long history of tidal flooding, with recorded incidents dating back to the 1800s.

Flooding of the Church Street and New Quay areas of the town centre occur relatively frequently, with major events in 2005, 2011 and again in 2013, officials said.