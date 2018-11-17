LS Lowry's Street Scene, Factory Gates sells for £50k
An oil painting of a street scene by LS Lowry has sold for £50,000 at auction.
Street Scene, Factory Gates was painted by the artist in 1962 and shows a busy street with looming mills in the background.
It was tipped to fetch between £50,000 and £70,000 before it went under the hammer in Leyburn, North Yorkshire.
A second Lowry painting, The End House, failed to sell. It was estimated to fetch between £120,000 and £180,000.
The 1966 work depicts a sparse street scene with a towering black house in the background.
Auctioneers Tennants said both paintings were "unseen on the open market for almost two decades".
Street Scene, Factory Gates was bought by a private UK buyer, it added.
Born in 1887, Laurence Stephen Lowry gained recognition for his seemingly simple depictions of working-class life in the industrial parts of northern England.