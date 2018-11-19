Image copyright Google Image caption Enquiries including a trawl of CCTV are under way, said police

A student walking alone was confronted by a fat, naked man performing a sex act on himself, police have said.

The 20-year-old woman was walking along Windmill Lane in the direction of Hull Road, York on Sunday afternoon, said North Yorkshire Police.

The man, who was bare-chested and had his trousers pulled down around his ankles then stood in front of her.

He was described as white, aged between 35 and 45 years, about 5ft 10in tall with a fat build.

Police said they are conducting "a trawl of CCTV covering the area" and increasing patrols.

They asked for anyone with information to come forward.