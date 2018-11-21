Image copyright @PaulHesp Image caption The fall "could have been very serious," the fire service said

A "very lucky man" has survived after falling about 80ft (25m) down a cliff and landing in gorse bushes.

The man has been taken to hospital by air ambulance but is "stable, talking and conscious", North Yorkshire Fire Service said.

Several ambulances, the air ambulance and coastguard helicopter were also at the scene on Marine Drive in Scarborough's North Bay earlier.

The fire service said the fall "could have been very serious."

Nick Allenby, watch manager at Scarborough Fire Station, said when emergency services arrived the man was stuck in the bushes about 60ft (18m) above the road after it appeared he fell over railings at the top.

"He was a bit bumped and brushed as expected but reasonably OK", he said.

"He could have been a very lucky man", he added.

There is no information as yet about how the man fell, the fire service said.