Image copyright N Chadwick/Geograph Image caption Patricia Robertshaw, 42, appeared at Harrogate Magistrates' Court

A former events manager for Yorkshire Cancer Research has appeared in court charged with defrauding the charity out of more than £90,000.

Patricia Robertshaw, 42, is accused of providing false qualifications while working at the Harrogate-based charity from 2015 to 2017.

She appeared at Harrogate Magistrates' Court charged with five fraud offences.

Ms Robertshaw, of Barrowford, Lancashire, was bailed to appear at York Crown Court on 2 January.

She is charged with four counts of fraud by false representation, dating from September 2015 to November 2017, and one count of making a false instrument with intent that it be accepted as genuine between January 2013 and February 2013.

She was not required to enter a plea at the hearing.