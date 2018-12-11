Image copyright Welcome to Yorkshire Image caption The market sells Yorkshire produce and gifts, as well as food and drink

A Christmas market in York has proved so popular residents fear large crowds could pose a potential safety risk.

The St Nicholas Fair on Parliament Street attracts so many visitors that people are concerned about crushing and people being trampled on.

Councillor Denise Craghill warned the market was in danger of becoming a "victim of its own success".

Chris Price from Make It York, which helped organise the event, said safety was a top priority.

The market has stalls selling Yorkshire produce from crafters and makers, as well as more traditional Christmas gifts in alpine chalets.

Latest news stories from across Yorkshire

One resident said the Christmas market was "hell" at the weekend, and another added there was "a real danger of crushing and people being trampled".

Not everyone opposed it though, with one shopper saying: "The more the merrier. It is an honour for York to be the country's most festive city. Don't like it? Simple, don't go."

Mr Price, who is head of markets at Make It York, said the organisation had worked with the police and fire service to make the area safe, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

"Christmas markets do attract crowds and although it can be a little uncomfortable at peak times, feedback about the fair has been fantastic," he added.

Image copyright @Thomaslawrieclark Instagram Image caption It has become so popular that residents are concerned about crowd safety

Mrs Craghill said: "Personally I like the atmosphere most of the time, but we need to avoid becoming victims of our own success.

"We should check that traders in the city are actually benefitting - large crowds, especially if they can't move around easily are not automatically large spenders."

Councillor Janet Looker, leader of the council's Labour group, said the busy market was good news for business owners at a tough time for the retail sector.

However, she said there could be better signposting to lead visitors to the city's independent shops and cafes, spreading visitors further afield.

"Obviously it is difficult on an individual level if you are finding the crowds so thick that you cannot enjoy the experience," she said.