Image copyright Sgt Paul Cording/North Yorkshire Police Image caption Mr Cook's car had its window smashed

A would-be thief targeted a vehicle that was parked in a police car park.

Tim Cook, who edits the Harrogate Informer website, left his car at the North Yorkshire town's Beckwith Head Road station for an interview.

But when he returned with Sgt Paul Cording to the car park at 21:00 on Wednesday he said the window of his car had been smashed and a man was inside.

Sgt Cording posted on Twitter: "I'm still stunned by this, you couldn't make it up!

"I spend time with Tim talking all things drink drive, return to the station and his car alarm is going off with a male sat in the passenger seat trying to steal it!

"From the car park of the Police Station!!!"

North Yorkshire Police said a man in his 30s had been arrested on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle and remains in custody.