Image copyright PA Image caption Yorkshire Tea's biodegradable bags have been splitting, brewers claim

Yorkshire Tea's new biodegradable bags have left customers in a stew, with some complaining the plant-based bags were ruining their cuppas.

Tea lovers contacted the company, despairing that the biodegradable bags were splitting mid-brew.

Football pundit Darren Fletcher tweeted to say the performance of the new bags was "shambolic".

Yorkshire Tea responded that some of teabags, which were introduced in October, had been "misbehaving".

Fletcher told his Twitter followers: "Shocking developments this morning in the Fletcher household - the normally reliable & excellent @YorkshireTea (Gold) is shambolic.

"Every tea bag we have used has split. Dodgy box I reckon or is it new paper? Things may never be the same again!!!!"

Skip Twitter post by @DFletcherSport Shocking developments this morning in the Fletcher household - the normally reliable & excellent @YorkshireTea (Gold) is shambolic.

Every tea bag we have used has split. Dodgy box I reckon or is it new paper?

Things may never be the same again!!!! ☕️ — Darren Fletcher (@DFletcherSport) December 17, 2018 Report

One Twitter user joked that the problem was causing "much moodiness in the morning", while another said: "I've been drinking your tea the last month or so (having been a Tetley drinker all my life) and I really enjoy the taste...what I don't enjoy is the number of split teabags that I'm getting.

"Every third or fourth bag splits.. what's that about?"

Skip Twitter post by @TonyLSumner Was wondering why my teabags kept flipping splitting... now it turns out #yorkshiretea had switched to environmentally friendly bags. Fair enough, but if the product doesn’t work I’ll obvs look elsewhere.

Sort it out @YorkshireTea I love your brews but there’s a limit. — Anthony Sumner #FBPE (@TonyLSumner) December 18, 2018 Report

Responding to the claims, Yorkshire Tea said the problem has only affected a small proportion of bags, but added: "People are used to our tea bags being reliable, so it's a big deal when they go wrong."

A spokesman said: "Some of our tea bags have been misbehaving. If it's happened to you, we're really, really sorry."

Earlier this year, the tea-maker announced that it was beginning to introduce renewable and biodegradable tea bags using a plant-based material for sealing.

The aim was that all tea bags would be biodegradable by the end of 2019, it said.

"It doesn't have any effect on the tea's flavour or its shelf life and won't cost you any more to buy," the firm promised.