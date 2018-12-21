Image copyright North yorkshire police Image caption Mei Chen is 5ft 1in tall, of slim build, with straight black hair below the shoulder

A 17-year-old Chinese girl who went missing from Scarborough has been found safe and well, police said.

Officers launched a national appeal to find Mei Chen, who has been studying at Scarborough International School since she came to the UK in October.

Mei was thought to have boarded a train at York heading towards London on Monday, North Yorkshire Police previously said.

The force thanked members of the public for sharing the appeal.