Missing Chinese student from Scarborough 'found safe'
- 21 December 2018
A 17-year-old Chinese girl who went missing from Scarborough has been found safe and well, police said.
Officers launched a national appeal to find Mei Chen, who has been studying at Scarborough International School since she came to the UK in October.
Mei was thought to have boarded a train at York heading towards London on Monday, North Yorkshire Police previously said.
The force thanked members of the public for sharing the appeal.