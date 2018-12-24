Image copyright Getty/Ben Pruchnie Image caption The suspicious singers were reportedly "from Leeds"

Carol singers "up to no good", neighbours having "loud sex" and a man throwing a milkshake around in a takeaway were among complaints made to police on "Mad Friday".

North Yorkshire Police tweeted every incident it received between 12:00 GMT on 21 December to 06:00 the next day.

A caller from Harrogate told the force singers "she believes are from Leeds" were causing trouble.

One man replied on social media "build a wall and make Leeds pay for it".

So-called Mad Friday is considered one of the busiest of the year for police.

The force was inundated with comedy responses during its "tweetathon" to the carol singer complaint.

Several posted "this is a local town for local people", a well-known line from BBC comedy The League of Gentlemen, while another said the Leeds singers had also been spotted in Harrogate tearoom Bettys asking "for their crusts to be left on".

The force also dealt with a number of more serious incidents including an assault on a paramedic, and reports of drink drivers, street brawls and domestic violence.