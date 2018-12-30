Man's body found in car on North Yorkshire country road
- 30 December 2018
The body of a man has been discovered inside a car in a ditch on a country road.
Police said the black Peugeot 206 was found at a crossroads at Cliffe Common near Selby, North Yorkshire, at about 07:00 GMT on Saturday.
Paramedics pronounced the 78-year-old local man dead at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious.
The road was closed for a number of hours while officers conducted an investigation.