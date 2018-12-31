Woman, 86, dies after van crash on A61 in Ripon
- 31 December 2018
An 86-year-old woman has died after being hit by a van in North Yorkshire.
The woman was crossing the A61 Harrogate Road in Ripon from a bus stop on Friday when she was struck by a white Citroen Berlingo.
She was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary but died in the early hours of Saturday morning, North Yorkshire Police said.
The force is appealing for any people who witnessed the collision, which happened at 16:50 GMT, to make contact.