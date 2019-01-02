Image copyright Google Image caption The man was run over on the A64, between the Grimston Bar and Hopgrove roundabouts

A pedestrian has been run over and killed by a lorry in York.

The man, in his 50s and from the city, is believed to have been crossing the road when he was struck on the A64, police said.

It happened on the eastbound carriageway, between the Grimston Bar and Hopgrove roundabouts, at about 07:00 GMT.

The road was closed until about midday to allow investigations to take place. Police have appealed for witnesses.

