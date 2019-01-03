Image copyright PCC North Yorkshire Image caption Julia Mulligan has been North Yorkshire's police and crime commissioner since 2012, with her responsibilities now extending to the county's fire service

North Yorkshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner is set to face new allegations about her conduct.

Part of the complaint relates to Julia Mulligan's alleged behaviour towards a member of her staff, but she will also face allegations over the way she responded to an official report.

In October, a Police and Crime Panel ruled Mrs Mulligan displayed "bullying behaviour" towards staff.

Mrs Mulligan's office has declined to comment.

Members of North Yorkshire's Police and Crime Panel are due to meet next Tuesday to consider the latest complaint.

It is understood the latter allegations were examined by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, but were referred back to the panel after no evidence of a criminal offence was found.

Angela Harris, a Liberal Democrat peer who chaired the North Yorkshire Police Authority until 2001, told the BBC: "I'm very disappointed to hear that there are now more allegations being made against her, especially after the police and crime panel has already upheld the previous allegations.

"This is not acceptable behaviour from anyone in a position power and I think Julia Mulligan should consider her position."

Baroness Harris added: "Whilst the allegations are outstanding I do not think it is right that Mrs Mulligan should become responsible for overseeing North Yorkshire Fire Service."

The panel's findings are expected to be published in February.