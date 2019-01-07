Image copyright Tom Marshall Image caption Sir David Attenborough said he was "disappointed" at the proposal, which would be situated close to Askham Bog

Sir David Attenborough has voiced his opposition to plans to build more than 500 houses near a nature reserve.

Askham Bog, near York, is a "remarkable survivor of the ancient fenlands", said the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust (YWT), which runs the wetland habitat.

The broadcaster and naturalist said he was "so disappointed" the development plans had been drawn up.

Developers Barwood Land said it was "confident the development would have no adverse impact on Askham Bog".

More than 5,000 people have objected to the Moor Lane plan, close to the reserve, which is being considered by City of York Council.

Sir David added: "York is exceptionally fortunate to have such a wonderful place within its boundaries - why would anyone want to put that at risk?"

Plans were resubmitted to the authority after being rejected in 2016.

Askham Bog is a "truly exceptional site for wildlife" of 44 hectares (110 acres) and a Site of Special Scientific Interest that is nationally important for nature conservation, said YWT.

Image copyright Tom Marshall Image caption The broadcaster and naturalist has given his backing to the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, which runs the nature reserve

The development could disturb the local water table, remove green space and result in "increases in both predation by domestic animals and damage from vandalism", the YWT said.

Jamie Gibbins, managing director of Barwood Land, said the plan for 516 homes also included replacing "intensively managed farmland with new habitats of ecological value".

"We are confident that the proposals will have no adverse impact on Askham Bog and will demonstrate that they assist in the long-term protection and enhancement of Askham Bog for future generations", he said.

Testing found "no hydrological connectivity under normal conditions" between the proposed site and the wetlands, with fencing and "dense thorny planting" deterring unauthorised access, Mr Gibbins added.