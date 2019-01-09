Image copyright PA Image caption Patricia Robertshaw, 42, was warned she faced a jail sentence

A woman has admitted faking an illness to con a a cancer charity out of more than £90,000.

Patricia Robertshaw, 42, worked as a partnership and events manager at Yorkshire Cancer Research in Harrogate.

She pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud and one of forgery at York Crown Court.

Robertshaw, of Gisburn Road in Barrowford, Lancashire, was warned that she could be jailed when she is sentenced next month.

The court heard Robertshaw admitted committing fraud by pretending to be ill in 2017. She also pretended to have certain qualifications in order to get jobs and made fake certificates that were used by others, who believed them to be genuine.

Catherine Silverton, defending, said her client had a history of mental health difficulties and asked for sentencing to be adjourned for psychiatric reports to be completed.

Judge Andrew Stubbs QC adjourned the case and told Robertshaw: "You should prepare yourself to receive a custodial sentence, given the offences to which you have pleaded guilty."

She will be sentenced at York Crown Court on 15 February.