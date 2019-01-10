York & North Yorkshire

Beach fisherman found dead on cliffs nearly Filey

  • 10 January 2019
The coast at North Cliff, Filey Image copyright David Smith/Geograph
Image caption Rescue teams from Whitby, Ravenscar, Bridlington, Scarborough and Filey were involved in the search

A fisherman has been found dead along the North Yorkshire coast.

Coastguards received a call at 23:00 GMT on Wednesday from a member of the public to report that the man had gone beach fishing and had not returned.

His body was found several hours later on cliffs nearly Filey after a search by rescue teams and the coastguard helicopter.

Police said enquiries were ongoing to establish his identity and the death was not thought to be suspicious.

