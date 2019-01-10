Beach fisherman found dead on cliffs nearly Filey
A fisherman has been found dead along the North Yorkshire coast.
Coastguards received a call at 23:00 GMT on Wednesday from a member of the public to report that the man had gone beach fishing and had not returned.
His body was found several hours later on cliffs nearly Filey after a search by rescue teams and the coastguard helicopter.
Police said enquiries were ongoing to establish his identity and the death was not thought to be suspicious.