Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Dusty survived a previous incident in November but was put to sleep after being shot in the head earlier this week

A three-year-old cat has been put down after being shot for a second time in three months.

Dusty was found by a neighbour in the village of Eggborough, North Yorkshire, covered in blood, unable to walk or stand on 7 January.

She was taken to the vet where she was destroyed.

RSPCA inspector Thomas Hutton said: "Dusty was previously shot in the leg with an airgun, back in November, and the pellet removed by vets."

He added: "Clearly someone in the area has deliberately targeted her, causing a great deal of suffering to Dusty not once but twice, and now her death."

The charity has appealed for information.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption An X-ray showing a pellet in Dusty's skull

Dusty's owner Kate Brown said: "It's impossible to understand why someone would do something like this. I don't think I'll ever get my head around it.

"The way she died was awful. She was in a massive amount of pain and distress."

She added: "I am fearful that this is not the end of it and until the person who did it is caught, our other cat and many other cats in the area are at significant risk."