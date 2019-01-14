Image copyright PA Image caption Dr Gheorghiu, who worked at Scarborough Hospital for more than seven years, has been suspended

An NHS bowel surgeon who told patients to "adopt the George Michael position" as he examined them has been suspended for nine months.

Dr Serban Ioan Gheorghiu repeatedly questioned staff at Scarborough Hospital about their sex lives.

The 59-year-old also told one patient they had cancer and "couldn't sweep it under the [expletive] table".

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service said he had ignored previous warnings.

The tribunal heard that Dr Gheorghiu worked for York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust at Scarborough Hospital from February 2010 to October 2017.

He had pressed himself against female staff and asked about details of their sex lives outside of work, the tribunal was told.

He also spoke to colleagues about going to Thailand and "breaking the pelvises" of women there.

Over time Dr Gheorghiu used offensive expressions about fellow doctors and the NHS Trust's management.

'Developed insight'

In one consultation he asked a patient if "you are like this when you are making love".

The hearing was told that patients due for a rectal examination - a colonoscopy - were asked to "assume the George Michael position" - in a reference to the late singer's sexuality.

He also discussed a nurse's medical history with a colleague in Romanian, saying the nurse "was a spy and will tell Sister everything I say".

Before being allowed to re-start work the tribunal ordered a review to be carried out to determine if Dr Gheorghiu had changed his attitude and behaviours.

The findings include a warning to the doctor about making progress, saying: "The tribunal wishes to clarify that at the review hearing, the onus will be on Dr Gheorghiu to demonstrate how he has remediated his behaviour and developed insight."