George Turner (left) and Mason Pearson (right) both died at the scene of the crash

Two men charged following the deaths of two teenage boys in a North Yorkshire road crash have pleaded not guilty.

George Turner and Mason Pearson, both 17, died in a crash on the A61 at Busby Stoop in March.

Luke Ridley, 23, faces two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and five counts of causing serious injury.

William Corser, 18, was also charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Both men appeared at Teesside Crown Court.

A trial date has been set for 8 July.