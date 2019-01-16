Image copyright Google Image caption Drivers are banned from sleeping in their lorries overnight at Leeming Bar industrial estate

Lorry drivers have been banned from staying in their vehicles overnight on an industrial estate because it is being used as "an open toilet".

Hambleton District Council issued a six-month Public Space Protection Order for the site near Leeming Bar after complaints from residents and traders.

A second site near Thirsk in North Yorkshire could also be included if the crackdown is a success.

The Road Haulage Association said more facilities were needed for drivers.

Late evening spot checks have shown up to 40 vehicles are parked on each estate or surrounding area on most weekday evenings, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Councillor Bridget Fortune, portfolio holder for leisure, said: "The anti-social behaviour is having a detrimental effect on the quality of life of people.

"We want a better quality of life, we do not want open toilets as a result of lorry parking."

The committee heard several councillors dismiss claims by lorry drivers' groups there were no suitable alternative places to park heavy goods vehicles overnight.

Image copyright Google Image caption Lorry drivers may be banned from sleeping overnight at Thirsk industrial estate if the Leeming order is successful

The orders would see the officers able to fine anyone up to £100 who was staying overnight on the estate in a goods vehicle.

However, some councillors feared the order could push lorry drivers to park overnight on roads just outside the banned area.

Jeff Marriott, from the Road Haulage Association, said: "There are lots of limitations on driving time and the work drivers do.

"They need proper parking facilities and those facilities are not being provided, often they are left in lay-bys and it needs to be better.

"We want to be good neighbours and sometimes drivers are left at the roadside, we need to see proper facilities for drivers.

"There are thousands of vehicles going up and down the A1 every day - where can they all park?"