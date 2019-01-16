Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Giardiasis is a stomach bug that causes symptoms like diarrhoea and bloating

A "dirty" swimming pool led to dozens of young children contracting a stomach bug causing diarrhoea, a council said.

Inspectors who visited Dolphins Swim School in York saw "brown and green" pool water, with 165 children and parents contracting giardiasis.

At York Magistrates' Court, the swim school's owner Ryan Griffin admitted health and safety breaches.

Griffin, 27, of Blackmoor Road, Leeds, was told to pay costs of £1,500 and given a 12-month community order.

He was also ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge.

A Public Health England report found the outbreak was due to "inadequate pool management and disinfection", with only one shower available and no hand soap in the only toilet, York council said.

Expert advice obtained by the authority revealed the pool and equipment used by the swim school was appropriate only for a domestic pool used by a maximum of four people at a time.

The council said the swim school in Upper Poppleton had opened on 10 July 2015, offering classes to children aged "six weeks old and over".

Environmental Health officers visited the pool in September of that year after a report of illness, with officers also describing the water as "unclear and emitting a pungent smell".

Those affected were mostly under the age of five, with two people requiring hospital admission, the council said.

Donna Kettlewell, 29, of Hawthorn Drive, Barlby, who set up the privately-run swim school with Mr Griffin, was formally acquitted after no evidence was presented against her.