Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Nearby shops and homes have been evacuated

Firefighters have tackled a fire at a workshop which caused properties to be evacuated including an Asda store, an M&S Foodhall and some homes.

The blaze at the Brompton Road site of the Northallerton Tyre and Battery Company in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, began just before 19:00 GMT.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident was being "scaled down" at about 22:10.

A spokesman said there had been no reported injuries.

The fire service said a number of crews would remain at the site overnight to monitor the fire.

It had earlier said efforts were being made to prevent the large fire from spreading.

Skip Twitter post by @NorthYorksFire The incident in #Northallerton is now being scaled down. A number of fire crews will remain at the incident over night to monitor the scene. — North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service (@NorthYorksFire) January 16, 2019 Report

Customers and staff were earlier asked to evacuate a nearby Asda store and M&S Foodhall as a precaution, while some residents were also asked to leave their homes.

North Yorkshire Police tweeted that people evacuated from their homes were taken to a nearby hospital canteen while firefighters tackled the blaze.

"Most have now returned home but some have been given temporary accommodation by North Yorkshire County Council," the force added.

People are being asked to avoid the area by the emergency services.