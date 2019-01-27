Image copyright DONLAWAT SUNSUK Image caption Officials from the The Central Institute of Forensic Science travelled to Udon Thani to collect the samples

DNA samples have been taken from a Thai couple who believe their daughter may the woman whose body was found on a hillside in England 14 years ago.

The body was discovered in a stream near Pen-y-ghent, in the Yorkshire Dales, in 2004, but police have so far been unable to identify the woman.

Detectives think she was a "Thai bride". On Thursday the couple came forward to say she is their relative.

Analysis of the samples taken by Thai officials is due to take several days.

The results of the tests will then be sent to the UK for comparison, according to Setthinari Venes, the president of Thai Women Network in the UK, who is working with the family.

Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption A police artist created an impression of how the woman may have looked

The couple, who the BBC is not naming for legal reasons, told a news conference last week their daughter married a British man in 1991 and moved to the north-west of England four years later.

The family, from Udon Thani, in north-east Thailand, said they had not heard from her since 2004.

The father said: "A part of me hopes that it's not my daughter - I want her to come back alive. But if it's really her, I can finally sleep at night."

Cold-case investigators say they believe the woman found in the UK was murdered and dumped on the hillside.

Forensic tests suggest she was aged between 25 and 35, originally from south-east Asia and may have lived in north Lancashire or south Cumbria.

She was found more than a mile (2km) from the nearest road and was wearing only green jeans, socks and a gold wedding band.

Image copyright Richard Hill Image caption The woman's body was discovered by walkers when they stopped to take photos by a hillside stream

Speaking in October Adam Harland, manager of the North Yorkshire and Cleveland Police cold case review team, said they believed the woman may be a "Thai bride".

He said: "[It is possible] she is a lady who has taken up a relationship with a white gentleman, and come back to the UK."

On Friday, North Yorkshire Police confirmed it had received a possible name for the unknown woman and said inquiries were ongoing.