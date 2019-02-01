Rare ice pancakes form on River Swale in Richmond
Floating discs of frozen foam known as "ice pancakes" have been spotted on a North Yorkshire river.
Pictures of the unique spectacle on the River Swale in Richmond were captured by retired soldier Wayne Osmond.
The crepe-like rounds form when surface foam freezes and the edges are rubbed away as they bump into one another.
Ice pancakes are a relatively rare phenomenon that tend to occur in very cold oceans and lakes, according to the Met Office.
Mr Osmond photographed the unusual sight over two days.
The 67-year-old, who posts his images online under the name of Tom Kolour, said: "I have never seen anything like it and no-one I know has ever seen them before."
Temperatures have plummeted across England, with areas blanketed in snow.
Up to 14cm (5ins) was recorded in Devon, while hundreds of schools have been closed and flights at Bristol Airport suspended.