Image copyright Tom Kolour Image caption The unique spectacle was spotted on the River Swale in Richmond

Floating discs of frozen foam known as "ice pancakes" have been spotted on a North Yorkshire river.

Pictures of the unique spectacle on the River Swale in Richmond were captured by retired soldier Wayne Osmond.

The crepe-like rounds form when surface foam freezes and the edges are rubbed away as they bump into one another.

Ice pancakes are a relatively rare phenomenon that tend to occur in very cold oceans and lakes, according to the Met Office.

Latest news and updates from Yorkshire

Image copyright Tom Kolour Image caption The batter-like discs are known as "ice pancakes"

Image copyright Tom Kolour Image caption The crepe-like rounds form when surface foam freezes and the edges are rubbed away as they bump into one another

You might also be interested in:

In pictures: Snow dogs of England

The city with no homeless on its streets

How do I efficiently de-ice my car?

Mr Osmond photographed the unusual sight over two days.

The 67-year-old, who posts his images online under the name of Tom Kolour, said: "I have never seen anything like it and no-one I know has ever seen them before."

Image copyright Tom Kolour Image caption They tend to occur in very cold oceans and lakes

Image copyright Tom Kolour Image caption The Met Office described them as a "relatively rare phenomenon"

Temperatures have plummeted across England, with areas blanketed in snow.

Up to 14cm (5ins) was recorded in Devon, while hundreds of schools have been closed and flights at Bristol Airport suspended.