Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Jackie Lamb was pronounced dead at the scene when she was hit head-on by Williams

A 77-year-old driver who fell asleep at the wheel, causing a crash that killed a grandmother, has been jailed for 20 months.

Eric Williams, from Dewsbury, was on holiday and "had not slept well" when he started driving towards Scarborough on the A64 in July 2017, police said.

He veered off a left-hand bend and crashed into the opposite carriageway, killing 70-year-old Jackie Lamb.

Williams admitted causing death by dangerous driving at York Crown Court.

He was also banned from driving for three years and 10 months, ordered to pay £140 costs and do an extended driving test.

Seriously injured

Williams, of Smithy Parade, had driven from his home with his family to Scarborough towing a caravan on 28 July.

Two days later, he returned to Dewsbury by himself, before driving back to Scarborough the next day to rejoin his family.

He first hit a silver car before colliding head-on with Mrs Lamb's red Citroen Berlingo on the A64, near Scagglethorpe, Ryedale, at about 15:00 BST on 31 July.

Mrs Lamb, from Settrington, near Malton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams was seriously injured and a 78-year-old woman and 79-year-old man in the silver car suffered whiplash and chest injuries.

They were taken to hospital for treatment. The man has since died.

'Social charity'

Sgt Zoe Billings, of North Yorkshire Police, said Williams fell asleep "due to tiredness".

"This was an unnecessary loss of life caused by the selfish act of Mr Williams driving when he was not in a condition to drive," she said.

"No sentence will ever restore Jackie's life. I only hope her family can find a small measure of comfort knowing that justice has been served."

Mrs Lamb's family described her as "a well-known and much-loved figure in Settrington and beyond".

"She was a founding member of the tennis club and she will be sorely missed for her many unsung acts of social charity," they said.