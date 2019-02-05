Image copyright Flamingo Land Image caption An artist's impression of the proposed development on Scarborough's front

Designs for a new attraction on the site of a former seaside theatre have been unveiled.

Dubbed Flamingo Land Coast, the entertainment complex is due to be built on the site of Scarborough's Futurist theatre.

Designs include a 60m-high "Cliffhanger" ride, a rollercoaster, and a four-storey building housing restaurants and play areas.

Scarborough Borough Council said it was "delighted" at the initial plans.

The Futurist opened in 1921 and hosted many artists - including, most famously, The Beatles in 1963 - but closed in 2014.

Scarborough Council has asked for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to be carried out as part of the application, the Local Democracy Reporting Service says.

A public consultation will be held on the plans.

Image caption The artist's impression of what the development would look like including the high ride

Feedback and suggestions will then be used to "help shape the full planning application" before it is submitted to the council.

Gordon Gibb, Flamingo Land's chief executive, said: "Flamingo Land is very much committed to creating a new, exciting family attraction in Scarborough and we are looking forward to sharing these plans with the public."

The Ryedale-based firm said added that talks are taking place with ride manufacturers and specialist engineers are assessing the safety and installation aspects of what it says will be "a cutting-edge and unique attraction, should planning permission be granted".

Image caption Built as a cinema, the Futurist Theatre was extended in the late 1950s to host live music

Conservative councillor Derek Bastiman, Leader of Scarborough Borough Council, added: "We are delighted that Flamingo Land has submitted its screening report and revealed its initial, exciting plans for Flamingo Land Coast.

Scarborough Council demolished the former Futurist theatre at a cost of more than £4m.