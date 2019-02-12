Image copyright Google Image caption The family-run business is based in Bedale, North Yorkshire

Plans for a £4m sausage factory expansion and visitor attraction dubbed "Sausage World" have been approved by councillors in North Yorkshire.

Food producer Heck wants to expand its current facility in Kirklington, near Bedale, to move its production of meat and vegetarian items to the same site.

It is also planning a new building for visitor groups, alongside an 80-cover restaurant and shop.

Hambleton District Council's planning committee passed the scheme on Monday.

Andrew Keeble, co-founder of Heck Food, said he expected the visitor attraction to prove popular, drawing in "loads of school trips".

Mr Keeble said: "It's amazing how many people have knocked on the door and asked to have a look around.

"If you have never seen a sausage machine work then it's worth it. We have a machine that can produce 1,300 sausages a minute. It's like a Gatling gun."

Members of the committee were told the family-run business had expanded significantly in recent years and its products were now stocked by Ocado and Amazon Fresh.

It employs 120 staff and it is understood the firm's plan will create a further 60 jobs.

Vegetarian and vegan food products are currently being made in starter units at Leeming Bar Industrial Estate, but when the facility is expanded will move to the same site at Kirklington.