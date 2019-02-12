Image copyright Google Image caption The wall is to be built along the River Esk on Church Street

A new flood wall to protect about 60 homes and businesses in Whitby has been approved and a contractor appointed.

The 4ft (1.2m) high structure is to be built on Church Street alongside the River Esk in the North Yorkshire resort, Scarborough Council said.

Damage was caused and cars floated away from the street's car park in the 2013 tidal surge that was the "most serious" for 60 years.

Plans for the wall were first announced in 2015.

It is designed to protect 54 houses and eight businesses to the standard of a 1-in-100-year event. according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The council has approved the £2m plan to protect a historic area of the town from flood damage.

Councillor Sandra Turner said: "Anyone who has suffered flooding knows it is absolutely devastating."

The final colour and finish of the concrete wall is still subject to planning.