Image copyright Heck Image caption Heck decided to open a visitor centre after so many people asked to have a look at its factory

Plans for a "Sausage World" attraction in North Yorkshire have been put on hold after funding from the European Union was refused.

The family-run firm Heck had planned to expand its base in Kirklington, near Bedale, to create a visitor centre after people kept asking to look round.

It was told it would qualify for EU funding once planning permission was approved, but has been told the grant had already been spent.

Defra has been approached for comment.

Hambleton District Council passed the scheme on Monday but Heck will now have to find funding from elsewhere.

Head of sales Jamie Keeble said it would aim to increase its exports.

He said: "After losing out on EU funding because of Brexit we will have to fund our sausage world out of cash, so are ramping up our international export.

Image copyright Google Image caption The firm is based in Bedale, North Yorkshire

"We are also launching into Ireland and have created a special sausage 'Feck' to celebrate the launch."

The name is a reference to the mild swear word made popular outside of Ireland by the Channel 4 sitcom Father Ted.

The firm is set to export its vegan sausages to Australia, where it has secured a deal to get its products into 800 shops.

Heck said it had approached the Rural Payments Agency (RPA) about accessing the EU money, and was told it would qualify once planning permission was granted.

Once plans were secured, it went back to the RPA to be told the grant had already been spent.

The RPA - which is part of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) - has been approached for comment.

'Tremendous support'

Heck has now opened its headquarters up to local food entrepreneurs who may face similar hurdles.

"Brexit is creating huge uncertainty and we don't believe there will be any investment from central government to help start-ups," Mr Keeble said.

"We had tremendous support at the beginning but that has all disappeared down the Brexit sinkhole."

Heck launched five years again with the Keeble family - parents Andrew, Debbie and children Jamie, Roddy and Ellie.

The family turned producers have created a food company that has gone from zero to £30m in six years.