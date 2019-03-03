Image caption Police had tracked the car from Scarborough to Malton

A man suspected of being involved in armed robberies in the south of England was arrested after a car crash in North Yorkshire.

The man, who is in his 40s, was in a car which collided with a police vehicle on the A64 at Malton at about 10:00 GMT on Saturday.

Police said officers had tracked the vehicle after it was seen on the A64 in Scarborough earlier that day.

The two cars were travelling in the same direction, police said.

The man was treated for abdominal injuries before being released for questioning.