Image copyright Tim Cook Image caption About 300 tractors took to North Yorkshire's roads to raise funds for the air ambulance

Hundreds of tractors have travelled in a convoy in memory of a young farmer who died in New Zealand.

Michael Spink, 24, died when he was hit by a car in January 2017 after he had moved to live in the country.

Knaresborough Young Farmer's Tractor Run, which involved about 300 tractors, took place earlier to raise funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Organiser Steve Brown said many farmers worked in remote locations in Yorkshire.

There was no air ambulance where Mr Spink lived in New Zeland and the farmers wanted to support their local service.

The convoy left the town of Knaresborough on Sunday morning, travelling through villages along a 15-mile route to the showground at Pateley Bridge.

Mr Brown said: "The ambulance is very expensive to keep in the air and we feel that living in a rural community, and the job we do, the majority of us as farmers you never know when you might need it.

"We always think that it's a bit of an insurance policy."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Michael Spink was working in New Zealand when he died

Talking about the route the tractors take, Mr Brown said the farmers were aware of other road users.

He added: "Touch wood we've never had one complaint and we do thank everyone for their patience.

"It is quite a task getting them out of junctions and everyone is very supportive of us."

The event in 2017 raised around £8,000 for the air ambulance, the Harrogate Informer reported.