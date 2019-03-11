A 70-year-old man who amassed more than two million indecent images of children has admitted storing firearms in a secret underground bunker.

When Geoffrey Crossland's Harrogate farmhouse was raided by police, they found guns and ammunition hidden underneath the property.

He was being investigated by officers who found more than 2.2m indecent images - many of them extreme.

He admitted 11 firearms charges and is to be sentenced at York Crown Court.

Crossland, of Padside Green Farm, had previously pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images between January 2011 and October 2018.

The images found at his home were described by the Crown Prosecution Service as one of the biggest known collections in England and Wales.

North Yorkshire Police said the seizure of the images was the biggest in the county, and included 6,946 in the most extreme category A.

He will be sentenced for all of the offences later by Judge Andrew Stubbs.