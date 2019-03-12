Image copyright Google Image caption A silver van stopped by the girls on Half Crown Way near Sterling Chase in Knaresborough

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of trying to kidnap three young girls who were approached by a silver van.

The van stopped next to the girls, aged between 10 and 12, on Half Crown Way in Knaresborough in North Yorkshire on Monday.

The men got out but the girls managed to flee and raise the alarm. Police said they were shaken but unhurt.

The men, 19 and 46, were arrested in Bradford shortly afterwards and remain in police custody.

Det Sgt Paul Schofield, of North Yorkshire Police, praised the girls for their "quick-thinking" and their actions.

"I hope the quick arrests of two men will go some way to reassure [the community] that we are treating this incident seriously, and we will carry out a thorough investigation," he said.

Anyone with information about the incident, which happened at around 17:00 GMT on Monday, should contact Crimestoppers or police on 101.