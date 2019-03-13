Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption PCSO Matt Murphy said the school pupil had taken the kitchen knife into school and "made threats"

A police community support officer says an eight-year-old girl threatened to stab him "in the heart" when he was called to a school.

North Yorkshire Police were called to the Harrogate school after the girl produced a kitchen knife in class.

The force said the classroom was evacuated when the girl threatened officers and teaching staff.

It added nobody was injured and that the the girl was "now receiving appropriate support."

PCSO Matt Murphy, who was called to the school last month, tweeted an image of the weapon, which he said had a 5in (12cm) long blade.

North Yorkshire Police is currently taking part in a week-long national campaign to tackle knife crime.

Officers are carrying out high visibility patrols and publicising anti-knife messages in schools and on social media.