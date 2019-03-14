Image copyright Google Image caption A 47-year-old man was assaulted outside Porto Pizza in Whitby

A man has been charged with murdering a man who was assaulted outside a pizza shop.

The 47-year-old, who has not been named, was attacked outside Porto Pizza on Windsor Terrace in Whitby, North Yorkshire, after midnight on 24 February.

He was taken to hospital where he died four days later.

Christopher Coakley, 28, from Nottinghamshire, is due before Scarborough magistrates on Monday.