Plans to build a £250m agri-food park with restaurants, food outlets and a farm under one eye-catching roof in North Yorkshire have been unveiled.

The Future Park attraction will be run by Italian food hall chain Eataly, which has a similar site in Bologna called Fico Eataly World.

Designs for the building off the A1 near Knaresborough show how it appears to be built into the landscape.

If approved, it would be built around a lake with a foliage-covered roof.

Plans are to be submitted in June by Yorkshire developer Fallons, which said it would be a sustainable, energy-efficient project.

It would be the second of its kind to open in the UK, after its planned site in London to open next year.

It is expected to create 1,000 jobs throughout its construction, and bring an estimated 3.5m visitors each year.

The design was unveiled this week at a conference in Cannes in southern France.

Eataly operates 35 sites worldwide including six in the US.