Flood warnings are in place across North Yorkshire following heavy rain over the weekend.

The Environment Agency (EA) said water levels remained high on the rivers Ouse, Nidd, Swale and Ure.

Water levels peaked at 13ft (4m) in the early hours of Monday on the Ouse in York city centre.

The Foss Barrier and other flood gates in York have been closed and the agency has warned people not to use roads and footpaths near waterways.

The EA said it expected water levels to fall during the day.

Flooding affected parts of Tadcaster over the weekend, with Northern Premier League football club Tadcaster Albion seeing its pitch covered by water.