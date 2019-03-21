Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Luke Jones must serve a minimum of 12 years in prison followed by a five-year extended licence period

A man who sexually assaulted a toddler inflicting "horrific injuries" has been jailed.

Luke Jones, 24, from Warrington, pleaded guilty to assault by penetration at a hearing at York Crown Court in December.

He was jailed at the same court earlier and also placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Jones must serve a minimum of 12 years in prison followed by a five-year extended licence period.

The offence took place in North Yorkshire.

Speaking after the sentencing, Det Con Matthew Brownridge, of North Yorkshire Police, said Jones had "inflicted horrific injuries on his victim".

He said he had put the victim's family "through hell whilst trying to cover up what he had done".

In a statement issued by the force, the victim's mother said: "This has been a really traumatic time for my family but we would like to say a big thank you to the NHS and police force for their help and support."