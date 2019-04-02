Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Fire crews tackled the blaze at a Yorkshire gin distillery

A fire has damaged a gin distillery in the Yorkshire Dales.

The blaze at the Masons Gin building in Aiskew, Bedale, broke out at about 08:00 BST, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

There are no reports of any injuries but firefighters from eight stations and an aerial ladder platform were sent to the scene.

The Masons brand was created by Karl and Cathy Mason and its first gin was launched in 2013.

People in nearby properties have been warned to keep doors and windows closed.

Image caption A large plume of smoke was visible from the industrial premises

Alex Kettlewell, store manager of Spar Aiskew Garage, said dark smoke was seen coming from the distillery.

"We had to evacuate the store and as a petrol forecourt it was critical we turned the pumps off," he said.

He said about about 30 or 40 people were on his forecourt, including many from the distillery who had to move.

The distillery was "a well-known thing in North Yorkshire", he added.

Image copyright Eyewitness Image caption No injuries have been reported, firefighters said

Image copyright John Brooks Image caption Staff and customers at the nearby garage evacuated the building

Trains on the nearby Wensleydale railway, a heritage line, were cancelled as the fire service pumped water from across the railway.

The fire service said it made good progress to extinguish the fire by about 11:00, but it was likely crews would be at the scene for most of the day.

