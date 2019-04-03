Image copyright Bradley Lowery Foundation Image caption The proposed "state-of-the-art" holiday home in Scarborough will have five bedrooms, a sauna, gym and barbeque terrace

Plans have been backed to build a coastal holiday home for seriously ill children in memory of Bradley Lowery.

The young Sunderland supporter, from Blackhall Colliery, County Durham, died aged six in July 2017 after battling the child cancer neuroblastoma.

One of his last family holidays was to Scarborough, North Yorkshire. His charity aims to build on land gifted to it by Scarborough Borough Council.

It has been recommended for approval by the authority's planning officers.

The proposal for a five-bedroom house, on land off Burniston Road, will be considered by the council's planning and development committee at a meeting on 11 April, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation was set up in 2017 to help families who are unable to get funding for child cancer treatments on the NHS.

Image copyright PA Image caption Bradley Lowery was a huge Sunderland fan and became a mascot for the club

In supporting documents, the foundation said: "This important facility is conceived as a new holiday-home typology for families who have children with life-threatening, shortening or compromising medical conditions.

"The house accommodates the extended family and friends of the sick child so that they can collectively have a luxury holiday in a state-of-the-art facility."

The proposed home, which will also include a gym, sauna and a barbeque terrace, will be funded by sources including the football clubs Sunderland and Everton, the charity said.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.