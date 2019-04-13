Image caption Dexter's Surf School and Desapline Martial Arts School will get £60,000 funding from the University of Hull

Two sports clubs in a seaside town are to get more than £60,000 funding.

The University of Hull will give the money to Dexter's Surf School and Desapline Martial Arts School in Scarborough.

Dexter's, which has run surf lessons for children and adults since 2012, will expand its changing facilities and offer more classes.

Desapline, which started five years ago, will move to a bigger venue.

Deborah Green, from the University of Hull, said: "Sport to raise aspirations and boost self-esteem is proven to have a positive impact throughout people's lives.

"We want to make sure everyone in Scarborough and the surrounding area can achieve their full potential."

Ms Green said the funding could transform "hundreds" of lives, and would particularly benefit the most disadvantaged.

Image caption The university has also recently begun a partnership with Team GB

Dexter's started in 2012 when Luke Austin began teaching children and adults to surf.

Desapline was started in 2014 by Andy Desa, who has practiced martial arts for 37 years and holds 10 world and 187 European titles.

Ms Green said the five-year partnership cemented the University of Hull's commitment to Scarborough.

The university has also recently begun a partnership with Team GB.

