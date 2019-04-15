Image caption A significant police presence was at the entrance to Valley Gardens on Saturday

Two teenage boys who were injured in an assault in a Harrogate park remain in hospital two days after the attack.

They were injured in Valley Gardens at 15:30 BST on Saturday. Unconfirmed reports suggested the boys had been stabbed.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed in the park, and armed police cordoned off the area for several hours.

Two boys from the Leeds area who were arrested over the assault have been released under investigation

Image caption North Yorkshire Police said two boys from the Leeds area were released under investigation.

North Yorkshire Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

